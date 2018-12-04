Thunder's Steven Adams: Nearly perfect in win

Adams scored 21 points (7-8 FG, 7-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-83 win over the Pistons.

He led the Thunder in scoring on the night, and he also shut down Andre Drummond at both ends of the court. Adams' production has been hit and miss lately -- he had 12 combined points in his prior two games -- but he's still on pace to average a double-double this season for the first time in his career.