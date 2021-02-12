Jerome (ankle) played eight minutes for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in their 118-84 win over the Salt Lake City Stars on Thursday, finishing with four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal.

The eight-minute cameo marked Jerome's first competitive action since Aug. 13, when he made an appearance for the Suns at the NBA bubble in Orlando. The 2019 first-round pick was then dealt to the Thunder in mid-November as part of the trade that sent Chris Paul to Phoenix, but Jerome had yet to debut for Oklahoma City -- even in the preseason -- while he was sidelined with what was apparently a severe left ankle sprain. Now that he's playing in the G League, Jerome looks to be healthy again, but he'll likely remain in Orlando with the Blue for the next month before getting a chance to suit up for the Thunder late in the season.