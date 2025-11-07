Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (hamstring) will play Friday against the Jazz.
Edwards was listed as questionable, but he made it through shootaround with no setbacks. He had 15 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals and three turnovers in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 loss to the Knicks, and he could be ready for a few more minutes Friday.
