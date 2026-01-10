Edwards logged 25 points (10-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during the Timberwolves' 146-134 loss to the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Edwards has posted 25 points and four three-pointers in back-to-back games. He has scored at least 24 points in each of his last 13 games, and over that span he has averaged 30.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.5 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks over 35.8 minutes per game. Edwards has been managing a right foot injury, so his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Spurs.