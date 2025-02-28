Edwards amassed 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes before getting ejected with 5:27 remaining in third quarter of Thursday's 111-102 loss after picking up his second technical foul of the game.

Edwards threw the ball in the stands as he exited the court following his second technical. If the two technicals are upheld, Edwards will have accrued 16 total technicals for the season, triggering an automatic one-game suspension that would prevent him from playing Friday in Utah. Edwards is expected to be back in Minnesota's starting lineup for the final game of their road trip Sunday in Phoenix.