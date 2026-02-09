Edwards ended Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Clippers with 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

Edwards clearly didn't have his best stuff on the offensive end but managed to reach the 20-point threshold given his high volume of shot attempts. He particularly struggled from downtown and has now gone 1-for-8 from deep in two of his previous three games. Edwards' streak of 30-point showings will come to an end at four games following Sunday's performance.