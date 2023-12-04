Edwards (hip) practiced on Monday, Pierre Noujaim of Fox 9 reports.
Despite going through practice, Edwards is day-to-day according to coach Chris Finch and should be considered questionable for Wednesday against the Spurs. Edwards has missed the past two games for Minnesota, but he's trending in the right direction. In his absence, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Troy Brown have been getting extended run.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Officially out•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Officially ruled out for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Absent from shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Unlikely to play against Utah•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Doesn't return Tuesday•