Edwards is questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.

Edwards played 34 minutes during Saturday's win over Indiana, posting 37 points, four assists, two rebounds and three steals. However, before that game, he appeared in just three of Minnesota's previous six games, averaging 8.7 points on 18.9 percent from the field during that stretch. It looks like Edwards is turning a corner with the hip issue, but fantasy managers should still monitor his status closely.