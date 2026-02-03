Edwards supplied 39 points (13-27 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-14 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 40 minutes in Monday's 137-128 loss to Memphis.

Edwards led all scorers in Monday's contest, though it wasn't enough to lift Minnesota to a victory. The star guard has been in strong scoring form as of late, eclipsing the 30-point mark in five of his past eight appearances dating back to a 55-point outburst against San Antonio on Jan. 17.