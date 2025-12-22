Edwards contributed 24 points (7-24 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 8-12 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 103-100 victory over Milwaukee.

Edwards struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end, but that didn't stop him from chucking. He led the Wolves in points as a result and has poured in 20-plus points in back-to-back games after missing three contests with a foot injury. Edwards also showed up as a distributor Sunday, posting his best assist total since Nov. 30.