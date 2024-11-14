Edwards logged 24 points (10-25 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Edwards missed all nine of his three-point attempts as the Trail Blazers completed a two-game sweep of the Timberwolves in decisive fashion. His move to point guard amid Mike Conley's (rest) absence didn't have much effect on his stat line, although he recorded a season-high four steals in the loss.