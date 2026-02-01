Edwards ended Saturday's 131-114 win over the Grizzlies with a game-high 33 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 14-16 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes.

The All-Star guard scored more than 30 points for the fourth time in seven games since returning from a minor foot issue. Edwards also extended his streak of games with at least one three-pointer to 21 dating back to Dec. 8, a stretch in which he's averaged 30.7 points, 5.5 boards, 3.6 assists, 3.5 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from long distance.