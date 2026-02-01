Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable against Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to back spasms.
Edwards dealt with back spasms to open the 2025-26 campaign, and the issue has seemingly resurfaced, putting his status for Monday in question. If he is unable to go, Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark could see extra minutes.
