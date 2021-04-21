Edwards tallied 28 points (11-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot across 38 minutes Tuesday in a 134-120 victory over Sacramento.

Edwards tied for the team lead with 28 points in the high-scoring contest. He was efficient from the field, making over half his field-goal attempts for the first time in six games and converting five three-pointers for the third time in his past four contests. Edwards is enjoying a standout rookie season, averaging 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers per game.