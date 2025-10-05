default-cbs-image
Edwards (rest) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Nuggets.

The superstar will sit out the team's preseason opener, and his next chance to play will come in Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers. With Edwards sidelined, Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark are candidates for a bump in minutes.

