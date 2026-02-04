default-cbs-image
Edwards (elbow) will play Wednesday versus the Raptors, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Edwards is dealing with some soreness in his non-shooting elbow, but it's not bad enough to keep him out of Wednesday's game. The four-time All-Star has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games, and he'll look to keep the good times rolling Wednesday.

