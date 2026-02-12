default-cbs-image
Edwards (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Edwards was added to the Timberwolves' injury report Wednesday morning due to illness, but the star guard is feeling well enough to suit up and face Portland. In his last six games, Edwards is averaging 31.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 37.8 minutes.

