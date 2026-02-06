site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: timberwolves-ayo-dosunmu-wont-debut-friday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Won't debut Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dosunmu (recently traded) will not debut Friday against the Pelicans.
Dosunmu was acquired from Chicago on Thursday and is expected to play a key role for the Timberwolves down the final stretch. It's likely that he debuts Sunday against the Clippers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read