Hyland ended with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 108-83 victory over Golden State.

Hyland received 25 minutes with Anthony Edwards (foot) out of action. Mike Conley struggled as Edwards' direct replacement in the starting lineup, leaving Hyland to produce his third-highest scoring total of the season. Edwards' injury isn't considered serious, and Hyland's numbers will likely regress to normal levels upon his return.