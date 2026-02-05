Hyland finished with 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-126 victory over the Raptors.

It was Hyland's best scoring effort since Jan. 13, when he dropped a season-high 23 points on the Bucks. However, the fifth-year guard scored in double digits only once during the 10 games in between those ceiling performances, making him little more than a DFS dart throw for fantasy purposes. Over that 12-game stretch, Hyland is averaging 8.3 points, 2.9 assists, 2.5 boards, 1.6 threes and 0.8 steals in 16.6 minutes from the second unit.