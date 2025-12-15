DiVincenzo registered 18 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and four steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-103 victory over the Kings.

DiVincenzo posted an impressive stat line in this win Sunday, surpassing the 15-point mark for a second straight game but also notching at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. DiVincenzo seems to be locked in as the Timberwolves' starting guard for the foreseeable future, and that alone gives him a solid floor, although his ability to fill the stat sheet is also noteworthy from a fantasy perspective. He's averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game since the beginning of December.