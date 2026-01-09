DiVincenzo posted 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal over 34 minutes during Minnesota's 131-122 win over Cleveland on Thursday.

DiVincenzo scored 17 of his 22 points across the second and third quarters and was one of four Timberwolves players to score 20-plus points during Thursday's win. It was his fifth game of 20-plus points on the season (and first since Dec. 12 against the Warriors), and his six three-pointers tied a season high that he set against the Nets on Nov. 3. DiVincenzo is averaging 13.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.3 steals over 31.3 minutes per game this season.