DiVincenzo contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

DiVincenzo followed up his 21-point outing in Game 4 by failing to score double-digit points for the fourth game in the series against Oklahoma City. In the 28-year-old guard's first season in Minnesota, he averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.9 minutes across 62 regular-season appearances. DiVincenzo was also very efficient from outside in 2024-25, converting 39.7 percent of his 7.1 three-point attempts per contest.