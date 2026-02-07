DiVincenzo supplied six points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Friday's 119-115 loss to the Pelicans.

DiVincenzo scored in single digits for the first time in his past five games, struggling to get anything going on the offensive end. While there is no reason for fantasy managers to panic, the situation in Minnesota is worth monitoring. With Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps/recently traded) about to enter the rotation, it will be interesting to see what the playing time looks like for DiVincenzo. For reference, in eight games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.9 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game.