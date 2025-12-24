Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Could return Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels (oblique) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
McDaniels was unable to play against the Knicks on Tuesday, but the questionable tag gives him a chance to return for Christmas Day. If he's unable to play, then Mike Conley would likely remain in the Timberwolves' starting lineup alongside Donte DiVincenzo. In nine games since Dec. 2, McDaniels has averaged 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 threes and 1.0 steals over 33.4 minutes per game.
