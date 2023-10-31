McDaniels ended with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 127-113 loss to the Hawks.
After missing Minnesota's first two games of the season with a calf injury, McDaniels saw a smaller workload than usual -- he averaged 30.6 minutes a night across 79 games in 2022-23 -- but still delivered solid production. The fourth-year forward will be the glue between Anthony Edwards in the backcourt and the twin towers of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt, but even without high usage he can still contribute useful fantasy numbers due to his defensive chops.
