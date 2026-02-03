McDaniels registered 29 points (11-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during the Timberwolves' 137-128 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

McDaniels extended his streak of 20-plus-points to three games Monday and finished as the Timberwolves' second-leading scorer behind Anthony Edwards (39 points). McDaniels' five three-pointers tied a season high he set against the Thunder on Thursday, and the sixth-year pro has gone 20-for-29 (69.0 percent) from three-point range over his last seven outings. Over that seven-game span, McDaniels has averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 blocks over 32.3 minutes per game.