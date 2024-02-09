McDaniels suffered a left index finger sprain during Thursday's 129-105 win over the Bucks and wasn't able to return. He finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes.
The severity of the injury isn't known, but the good news for Minnesota is that they are off until Monday's game against the Clippers. If McDaniels is unable to play in that one, Minnesota could turn to Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid to soak up some additional minutes.
