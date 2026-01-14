Randle finished Tuesday's 139-106 win over the Bucks with 29 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

The Timberwolves were without both Anthony Edwards (foot) and Rudy Gobert (suspension) for Tuesday's road tilt. That gave Randle the opportunity to run the offense, and he responded with his highest scoring output since Christmas Day against the Nuggets (32 points). Randle has logged at least 20 points in five of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 21.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 threes over 31.7 minutes per game while connecting on 54.1 percent of his field-goal attempts.