Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Efficient double-double in Monday's win

Towns contributed 24 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 113-94 win over the Grizzlies.

Towns matched Jeff Teague for the team high in scoring, but did so on five fewer shot attempts. Expect the All-Star center to remain on the floor for heavy minutes during Wednesday's season finale versus the Nuggets, the winner of which earns the final playoff spot available in the Western Conference.