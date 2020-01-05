Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out again
Towns (knee) will remain out Sunday against the Cavs, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
No surprise here, as Towns has not taken the floor since Dec. 13 while he battles a knee injury. The Wolves insist on listing the big man as questionable on a game-to-game basis, but there's been little evidence to suggest he was close to playing Sunday.
