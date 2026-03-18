Anderson amassed seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 victory over the Suns.

Anderson logged 25 minutes off the bench, the most he has played since rejoining the Timberwolves. With Naz Reid forced to the locker room due to an ankle injury, albeit temporarily, Anderson was afforded a few extra minutes. If Reid is to miss any amount of time moving forward, Anderson could be on the radar as a potential streaming candidate, given his ability to chip in across multiple categories.