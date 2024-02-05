Anderson finished with six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 111-90 victory over Houston.

Anderson's role has been trending in the wrong direction for a couple weeks. He's now seen fewer than 20 minutes in six consecutive games, averaging 4.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds. There's been nothing to indicate that this trend will change.