Anderson (hip) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Suns.
Anderson returned to the bench but headed back to the locker room as he was still in pain, and it remains to be seen if he'll make it back to the court. If he's not able to return, then Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could be in line for more minutes off the bench.
