Anderson left Tuesday's game versus the Spurs with 1:09 remaining in the second quarter due to an apparent leg injury but will start the second half, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Anthony Edwards and Anderson both left right before halftime of Tuesday's contest but will take the floor to begin the second half. Anderson is making his second straight starting appearance with Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) out.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Now ruled out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Nears double-double in start•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Starting against Brooklyn•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Low minutes continue•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Facilitates effectively•
-
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Moves to bench•