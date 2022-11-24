Anderson registered seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Pacers.

After missing Monday's game with a back injury, Anderson returned and produced a decent game in 24 minutes. The seven rebounds matched his highest total of the season. While the 29-year-old is averaging less than 20 minutes per game for just the second time in the last six seasons, he's been an efficient scorer and has made 52.6 percent of his shots and 40.0 percent of his three-point tries through 13 games.