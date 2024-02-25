Anderson will start against the Nets on Saturday.
Anderson will move to the starting lineup with Rudy Gobert (ankle) sidelined, and this means Karl-Anthony Towns will move to center as well. Anderson is averaging 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 34.0 minutes per game in his previous two starts this season.
