default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Anderson (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, per Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast'.

Anderson is ready to return from a one-game absence with a right knee injury. The veteran forward has made two appearances during his second stint with the Timberwolves, and he should help fill out some reserve minutes in the frontcourt Tuesday.

More News