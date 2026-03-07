Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Anderson drew the questionable tag due to right knee soreness. The veteran forward will sit out of Saturday's home game and aim to return for Tuesday's road tilt against the Lakers. Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon are in line for more minutes off the bench in Anderson's absence.
