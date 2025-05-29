Garza racked up four points (2-2 FG) and two rebounds over seven minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

All five of Garza's playoff appearances this season came in games that were decided by at least 20 points. The 26-year-old big man averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.6 minutes across 39 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Garza has a $2.35 million team option for 2025-26.