Garza and the Timberwolves agreed to a two-year deal Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Specifics of the deal are currently unknown, but this is likely a cap-friendly deal for the Timberwolves. Garza was used sparingly last season, appearing in 25 games with averages of 4.0 points and 1.2 rebounds.
