Reid left Tuesday's game versus the Clippers with 5:16 remaining in the first quarter after rolling his right ankle but returned with 3:55 remaining the same period, Jack Borman of Locked on Sports Minnesota reports.
Despite having an injury scare, Reid ultimately missed less than two minutes of action Tuesday. The 24-year-old big man is seemingly available to play out the rest of the game.
