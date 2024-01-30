Reid produced nine points (3-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Monday's 107-101 win over the Thunder.
Reid was scoreless from inside the arc Monday, which is an uncharacteristic feat against an undersized Oklahoma City frontcourt. Notably, Reid is taking a career-high 49.6 percent of his 9.5 shots per game from deep.
