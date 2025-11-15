Reid closed with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 124-110 win over the Kings.

Reid made the most of his minutes off the bench in this win over the Kings and posted his second double-double of the season -- and first since Oct. 26. Reid's numbers have fluctuated considerably on a game-to-game basis, and the fact that Rudy Gobert remains healthy has limited his numbers considerably. He still has some upside, but he hasn't been at the level he's played at over the past two seasons.