Reid recorded 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 win over the Pacers.

With Karl-Anthony Towns out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his left knee, Reid will see more opportunities on the offensive side of the floor. His 13 points Thursday was third on the team behind Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. Although Kyle Anderson got the start for Towns, Reid could work his way into the starting five if he shows out over the next few games.