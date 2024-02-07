Reid racked up 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Despite coming off the bench, Reid's minutes have held steady in the low 20s. Over his last eight games, he's played 22.0 minutes per contest with averages of 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.