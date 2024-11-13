Reid registered 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 loss to Portland.

Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert weren't at their best Tuesday, but Reid delivered an impressive effort off the bench and was one of the few standout players for the Timberwolves in this 14-point loss. Reid continues to play at a high level off the bench for Minnesota, and he's reached the 15-point mark in four of his last five outings despite averaging just 24.6 minutes per game in that span. Fantasy managers should continue to trust Reid despite his bench role, as he's seeing the court enough to remain valuable across all formats.