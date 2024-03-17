Reid is in the starting lineup to face the Jazz on Saturday.
Reid will step into a starting role with Rudy Gobert (ribs) out. Reid has been sensational of late, averaging 15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per game since the beginning of March.
