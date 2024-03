Reid (head) is inactive for Tuesday's game against Denver, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Reid will join Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) on the sidelines while Rudy Gobert (ribs) remains questionable in what would otherwise be a top-tier Western Conference showdown against the Nuggets. Luka Garza will likely remain in a fringe rotation role regardless of Gobert's ultimate status, while Kyle Anderson appears locked into a 30-plus minute workload.