Alexander-Walker and the Timberwolves agreed to a two-year deal Friday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Alexander-Walker was traded to the Timberwolves at the deadline last year and averaged 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.4 minutes across 29 appearances. He started four of Minnesota's five playoff matchups versus Denver, averaging 8.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29.6 minutes during the postseason. Alexander-Walker figures to be a solid reserve guard behind Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards during the 2023-24 campaign.